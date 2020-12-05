Ontario Marks International Volunteer Day

× Expand San José Library - Foter - CC BY-SA thank-you-volunteers-cake

Raymond Cho, Ontario's Minister of Seniors and Accessibility issued a statement to mark International Volunteer Day today, Saturday, December 5, 2020:

"International Volunteer Day is about honouring those exceptional individuals who have chosen to dedicate themselves to helping their local communities.

In Ontario, volunteers are making important contributions and helping to improve the lives of people across the province every day. Many organizations and charities owe their success to the countless volunteers who have generously given their time for the betterment of others.

This has been particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, we need to find ways to support and uplift the people around us - even the smallest actions can make a big difference.

This past spring, my ministry partnered with SPARK Ontario, an online platform that connects volunteers with community organizations. Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, more than 5,000 volunteers have registered to make a difference, benefiting organizations they have signed up to help with. They are supporting others in a variety of ways, such as making deliveries and getting supplies to those in need.

My ministry is also working closely with the Ontario Community Support Association and its network of volunteers to deliver the Ontario Community Support Program. This program provides deliveries of food, medicine and other essentials to those who cannot leave their home due to COVID-19. In the last eight months, the program has delivered approximately half a million meals, food hampers and essential supplies to vulnerable individuals.

It is inspiring to see so many Ontarians devoting their time to support individuals and families province-wide. The dedication of our volunteers makes Ontario strong and resilient, especially during these difficult times.

On behalf of our government, I'd like to thank every person who has volunteered across our province. We hope you'll continue to demonstrate compassion for each other and make a positive and lasting difference in your community.

The work you do is key to maintaining the excellent quality of life in our cities, towns, villages and hamlets across the province."

This original statement and release can be read online here with the provincial government's website.