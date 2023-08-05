What's open and closed this long weekend

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville

With the long weekend around the corner, we've put together a list of what's open and closed this Monday, August 7th for the 2023 Civic Holiday long weekend.

Oakville Transit will be providing holiday service on this August Civic Holiday. Transit will be provided for the public to use from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with weekday services resuming as normal on Tuesday, August 8th.

If your long weekend plans include a trip to the cottage, outdoor fires or fireworks, the Oakville Fire Department is urging that you take the proper precautions to stay safe this holiday.

Open Monday, Aug. 7th

All outdoor pools

Closed on August 7th

Town Hall

Oakville Museum

All libraries (closed August 6 and 7)

Community centres

Arenas

All indoor pools

Sir John Colborne Seniors' Centre

Oakville Centre for the Performing

Harbour offices

Cemetery offices

Parking garage at 300 Church Street

Don't forget, there are also two great town-run events this weekend:

Oakville's Emancipation Day Picnic: A special event with the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) at Erchless Estate this Saturday, August 5. (Learn more here.)

A special event with the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) at Erchless Estate this Saturday, August 5. Art in the Park: Annual outdoor artists market on August 7. More than 175 artists will come to Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park to show their art in varied disciplines as fine art, watercolour, acrylics, drawing, sculpture, pottery, digital art, woodcraft, fibre art and many more. (Learn more here.)

Lastly, don't forget many of Bronte Village, Downtown Oakville and Kerr Village's shops, restaurants, cafes and ever-popular patios will be open on the Civic Holiday. These areas are designated tourist destinations. However, if you are looking to visit a particular location, it is advisable to call first since not all locations will choose to be open.

To report emergencies related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or flooding and storms outside of ServiceOakville’s hours of operation, call 905-845-6601 to be connected with the after hours dispatch service. Non-urgent reports can also be made using the online services.

