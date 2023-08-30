What's open and closed in Oakville Labour Day 2023

× Expand M Painchaud Sign Town hall with garden 2 Sign Town hall with garden

With the Labour Day long weekend around the corner, we've put together a list of what's going to be open and closed this Monday, Sept. 4 for this year's holiday - the unofficial end of summer.

Most businesses affiliated with the town of Oakville will be closed for Labour Day Monday, and Oakville Transit will operate on a reduced, modified schedule.

Closed September 3 and 4:

All OPL libraries

Closed Monday, September 4:

Town Hall

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Seniors’ Centres

Community centres

Indoor pools

Outdoor pools

Arenas

Oakville Museum

Cemetery offices

Harbour offices

Municipal parking lot at 300 Church Street

Transit Service

Oakville Transit is offering its holiday service schedule on Monday, September 4, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit the Oakville Transit website for details.

Open air burning, fireworks and cottage fire safety tips

If your long weekend plans include a trip to the cottage, outdoor fires or fireworks, the Oakville Fire department is urging you to take the proper precautions to stay safe.

For information on fireworks safety, cottage fire safety tips and open air burning in Oakville visit the Fire Prevention and Safety page.

For 2023, there are no public fireworks displays planned for Halton Region.

Shopping and dining

Lastly, don't forget many of Bronte Village, Downtown Oakville and Kerr Village's restaurants, cafes and ever-popular patios will be open on Labour Day - though many shops and stores will be closed.

These areas are designated tourist destinations. However, if you are looking to visit a particular location, it is advisable to call first since not all locations will choose to be open.

To report emergencies related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or flooding and storms outside of ServiceOakville’s hours of operation, call 905-845-6601 to be connected with the after hours dispatch service. Non-urgent reports can also be made using the town's online services.

Full information about all facilities around Oakville are available on the town's website.