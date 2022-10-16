Over 150 driving-related charges laid over Thanksgiving weekend

× Expand HRPS Oakville Speeding

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police is behind Operation Impact – an annual national public awareness initiative that “aims to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world.”

The results for this year’s campaign are in. During the past Thanksgiving long weekend, over the course of four days, a total of 130 Provincial Offence Notices (tickets) were issued to drivers for traffic-related offences throughout Halton region. Whereas, 74 drivers received written warnings.

The focus of this year’s campaign was impaired driving due to alcohol, drugs or fatigue, as well as aggressive driving, distracted driving, and driving without a seat belt.

Seven people were charged with impaired driving related charges over the long weekend.

Sergeant Will Clayton of Regional Traffic Services revealed that “collisions don’t take weekends and holidays off. The reality is that most are the direct result of a conscious decision that an individual driver has made – be it to speed, to drive distracted, or to drive impaired by alcohol, drugs or fatigue.”

He took the opportunity to reassure residents that Halton Regional Police Service “will continue to focus on behaviours that put drivers, passengers and all road users at risk each and every day of the year.”

Citizen-initiated complaints play a crucial role in keeping communities safe. If you see someone speeding and wish to report it, you can submit a Road Watch report.