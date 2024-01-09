OPP searching for federal offender known in Halton

× Expand OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting public assistance in locating federal offender Trevor Charlton, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Charlton is known to frequent Halton, Hamilton, and the Greater Toronto area.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) squad is urgently appealing to the public for assistance in locating Charlton, wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant due to a breach of his Statutory Release.

He is a 43-year-old Caucasian male, standing at 6'0" (183cm), weighing 210lbs (97kg), with brown hair or a shaved bald head, and distinctive green eyes. Notably, he has a tattoo reading "Kristan" on his left arm, along with additional tattoos on his right arm, abdomen, and both shoulders.

Charlton is serving a four year and three month sentence for:

Possession Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Fail to Comply with Order - Bound to Comply

Fail to Comply with Order - At Large

Utter Threats to cause Death/Harm

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.