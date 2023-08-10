OPP search warrant for Oakville location part of $8 million bust

× Expand OPP

On Aug. 9, OPP's organized crime enforcement bureau, led by joint force gun and gangs enforcement and weapons enforcement teams, announced that 23 individuals are facing 387 charges in an $8 million illegal weapons and drug bust.

Of the 23 accused, Janai Alexander of Oakville, Ontario, faces 100 charges ranging from weapon offences to possessing stolen items over $5,000.

Project MOFFATT began in April 2023, when investigators learned of three distinct crime groups that were trafficking illicit drugs and illegal firearms in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) as well as in Central and Northeastern Ontario.

On July 18 and 19, the OPP executed 14 search warrants at locations in Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Brampton, Mississauga, Oakville, North Bay, Engelhart and Pickering.

In addition, search warrants were executed at both the Maplehurst Correctional Complex and the Collins Bay Federal Institution.

OPP Drugs seized

Seized items

29 firearms, mainly handguns;

12 kilograms of fentanyl;

25.25 kilograms of cocaine;

five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine;

over 260,000 methamphetamine tablets;

$289,297 in Canadian currency;

$1,562 in US currency;

10 vehicles

The total street value of the drugs and firearms seized is over $8 million. Additional offence-related property seized amounts to $790,000.

This investigation included the support of the York Regional Police, the Peel Regional Police, the Barrie Police Service and the Ottawa Police Service.

The Project MOFFATT investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs is urged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.