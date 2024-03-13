OPP seize over $13 million in illicit drugs and cash from organized crime probe

× Expand Ontario Provincial Police

Halton Regional Police were among five police services who assisted the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Project Cranium which led to 44 charges across nine suspects, the seizure of an estimated $13 million in illicit drugs, and $620,000 in currency.

The OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team launched Project Cranium in the fall of 2023 after learning of two people allegedly trafficking illicit drugs in Barrie.

“Further investigation revealed that a sophisticated criminal network was operating out of the Greater Toronto Area, Simcoe County and Durham Region,” police said in a news release.

“Illicit drugs were being purchased from a source supplier and trafficked to a mid-level purchaser before being sold to local traffickers throughout southern Ontario.”

On Jan. 21, 16 search warrants were executed in Toronto — 11 at residences, four on vehicles and one at a storage locker.

Police say the seized items include the following:

173 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine

56 kilograms of suspected cocaine

500 grams of suspected fentanyl

Two prohibited handguns, one of which was loaded

Ammunition

More than $620,000 in Canadian currency

Evidence of drug production, including two cocaine presses

Four vehicles

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

The drugs seized have a potential street value of more than $13 million, according to police.

The accused are from Toronto, Scarborough and Ajax.

A video about Project Cranium can be found here.

According to a release from the OPP, additional supports were provided by the Barrie Police Service, Durham Regional Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service, Toronto Police Service and York Regional Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

- BurlingtonToday