OPP seizes over 9 million illegal cigarettes from Oakville driver

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a truck driver in Oakville after seizing over nine million illegal cigarettes from the truck's cargo.

On Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, the OPP stopped a truck on the 407 and Bronte that was travelling southwest out of Hamilton. According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the truck was carrying 9.1 million illegal cigarettes, meaning this traffic stop has led the OPP to one of their largest seizures in its history.

The Ministry of Finance has launched an investigation into the suspect in question and had been tracking them for some time before getting OPP assistance. Provincial police, according to OPP media relations coordinator Scott Blodgett, are not yet providing additional details about the investigation.

"The Ministry of Finance conducted their investigation, the OPP assisted with the traffic stop, charges have been laid against the driver, and this is one of the largest seizures in history," Schmidt said.

Illegal tobacco can be identified simply by the absence of a stamp that proves that federal and provincial taxes have been paid. More information on this can be found on the Ministry’s website here.

A 60-year-old Etobicoke man is being charged in connection with the investigation of trafficking in contraband tobacco.

20 Nov, '23 #BurlingtonOPP assisted by stopping the transport truck on #Hwy407/Bronte. 60-year-old man from Toronto charged with - Trafficking in contraband tobacco. ^ks pic.twitter.com/OedUisMZmL — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 21, 2023

Drug smugglers don’t always operate underground and think multiple steps ahead. Sometimes they’re hiding in plain sight, like travelling on the 407 while carrying millions of dollars in illegal contraband.