Governor General of Canada recognizes two Oakville residents

Claus Andersen

Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, announced 85 new appointments to the Order of Canada and four promotions within the Order.

The new appointees include 1 Companion (C.C.), 13 Officers (O.C.) and 71 Members (C.M.). Also, the Governor General promoted three individuals from Officer to Companion, and she promoted one Member to Officer.

The two residents from Oakville, Ontario recognized were Frank Joseph Hayden and Donovan Bailey.

They will be presented with their insignia at future investiture ceremonies (dates to be determined).

Frank Joseph Hayden, C.C., O.Ont. was promoted from Officer to Companion. In 2000 he was made an officer of the Order of Canada and, in 2012, received the Order of Ontario.

He is being recognized for his research, promotion and advocacy for the effectiveness of sport on the mental, physical and social well-being of people with intellectual disabilities. He began his research on the subject while attending Western University.

Joseph P. Kennedy Foundation recognized and supported his work, which helped him turn his research into reality. By 1968 with the foundation's assistance, he founded the first Special Olympics in Chicago, Ill.

In 1979, Professor became director of the School of Physical Education and Athletics at McMaster University.

Donovan Bailey, O.C., O.Ont. is a new appointment as an Officer of the Order of Canda. In 2016, he was awarded the Order of Ontario.

The QE Park High School and Sheridan College alumn Donovan Bailey is recognized for his excellence in track and field and his philanthropic commitment to youth, amateur athletes and his community.

Bailey made history by breaking the 10-second barrier for the first time in the 100m in 1995, and later that year, he won gold at the World Championships in Gothenburg.

At the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, he won the gold medal in the 100m with a time of 9.84 seconds, and a few days later walked away with another gold in the 4 by 100m.

Most recently, Bailey partnered with the Oakville Community Foundation to create the Pass the Baton Canada, a campaign to raise funds for youth-focused charities and a brand new local sports scholarship.

"The Order of Canada celebrates the lives, endeavours and successes of people from coast to coast to coast and from all walks of life," stated Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.

The complete list of appointees.

The Order of Canada was created in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to honour people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.