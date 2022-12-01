OTMH wins national service delivery award

× Expand Pictured left: Al Coady, Senior Vice President, Redevelopment, Facilities and Retail Operations, Halton Healthcare. Right: Colin Flock, Senior Vice President, Facilities Services, EllisDon.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) was named as one of the recipients of the 2022 National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Public-Private Partnerships, receiving the award for Service Delivery – Award of Merit.

Presented by the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP), the prestigious awards were presented at the P3 2022, the 30th anniversary of CCPPP’s annual conference, on Monday, November 21.

The winning projects showcase how partners are continuing to adapt and refine the 'made-in-Canada' Public-Private Partnerships (P3) model to create, deliver, operate and maintain innovative and transformative infrastructure for their communities.

"We are very proud of the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and honoured by this award. It is a demonstration of how public and private sector partners can work together to deliver vital community infrastructure and services," says Al Coady, SVP, Redevelopment, Facilities & Retail Operations at Halton Healthcare.

"This December marks the seventh anniversary of our move into the facility and we look forward to working with our partners at EllisDon for many years to come."

"The awards committee had several tremendously strong contenders to consider this year," said Brad Nicpon, Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, and chair of the national awards committee. "We were particularly excited to see candidate projects from across a diverse spectrum of asset classes, with the P3 model being deployed in new ways to bring value and much-needed infrastructure to Canadians."

"The calibre of this year’s candidates," he continues, "demonstrates that the P3 model continues to work to deliver strong, collaborative partnerships between government and the private sector. Congratulations to all the winners!"

CCPPP provided a description for their merit choice of OTMH as an award recipient this year:

Service Delivery – Award of Merit: Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Ontario

In operation since 2015, this $2-billion Design-Build-Finance-Maintain (DBFM) hospital project remains one of the largest infrastructure projects in Ontario and the 13th largest infrastructure project in Canada across all sectors. The LEED®Gold facility, with 457 beds is equipped with multiple smart technology enhancements and opened on time and on budget.

The project demonstrates the resiliency of the P3 model, the awards committee noted, with top service delivery continuing despite the global collapse of initial consortium partner Carillion Canada Inc. in 2018. As a result, EllisDon stepped in at short notice and took over 100% responsibility for the 30-year management of the hospital’s facilities and services.