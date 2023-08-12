Driver of overweight dump truck charged

× Expand HRPS/Twitter Overweight dump truck

Yesterday, a commercial vehicle was pulled over by Officer Barnes from Halton police’s Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Unit. The vehicle - a dump truck - was carrying gravel and was significantly overweight.

According to the HRPS on Twitter, it exceeded:

permit by 8100kg

Gross vehicle weight rating by 3755kg

single axle by 2929kg

tires by 1250kg

There was no pre-trip inspection either.

The driver and company were charged with multiple offences and the truck was “placed out of service.”

The HRPS took the opportunity to remind the public of the "increased damage" that heavier vehicles cause to roads.

"Overloading vehicles past the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating causes increased strain on the vehicle components and a significant safety risk if these components fail on the road."

Overloaded tires can also cause a tire to blow out.