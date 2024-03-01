Two charged with murder after death of 12-year-old boy

× Expand Michael Förtsch Unsplash

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have announced the arrest of two individuals after a 14 month investigation into the death of an Indigenous child.

On Dec. 21, 2022, emergency services responded to a call at a residence in Burlington for a child without vital signs where police discovered the lifeless body of a 12-year-old male.

The HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Halton Children's Aid Society says they also began an "immediate internal review" and "engaged an independent third-party reviewer to examine child safety and adherence to standards."

Halton Children's Aid Society also says they've been "absolutely committed" to the investigation and are still "cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation by Halton Regional Police Service."

Yesterday, Feb. 29, Becky Hamber (44) of Burlington and Brandy Cooney (42) of Hamilton were arrested in connection with the case. They have both been charged with First Degree Murder and Failure to Provide the Necessaries of Life.

Both of the accused were held for a bail hearing today, March 1.

Hamber and Cooney, who were prospective adoptive parents of the deceased child, were also charged in January 2023, in relation to the younger sibling residing in the same household at the time of the incident, with the following:

Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Forcible Confinement

Fail to Provide the Necessaries of Life

Criminal Negligence Cause Bodily Harm

Janice Robinson, Executive Director of Halton Children’s Aid Society, said this morning, March 1, "Nothing is more important to the Board of Directors, leadership, and staff of Halton CAS than the safety and well-being of the children, youth and families with whom we work."

"We have been informed that there have been further charges brought against the prospective adoptive parents and, given this matter is now before the courts, we cannot comment further. Our profound thoughts and condolences continue to be with the family and the Indigenous community."

"We want to reiterate that our priority is always the safety and well-being of the children in our care, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that they are protected and supported."

More to come on this developing story.