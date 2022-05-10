Part of Sixth Line closed next two weeks

× Expand Canva

A stretch of road on the north end of Oakville's Sixth Line will be closed for construction over the next two weeks, beginning May 9, 2022. Construction is expected to finish next Friday, May 20, 2022.

The town of Oakville has released a statement saying watermain construction work is being done on part of the road, where nearby real estate construction is necessitating improvements.

As a result, the town says that "Sixth Line will be closed between Burnhamthorpe Road West and Bowbeer Road from May 9 to 20 for watermain connection work."

This affected area is located just north of the Sixth Line and Dundas Street East intersection, near the Halton Regional Police Service station.

The part of Sixth Line that will be affected includes Burnhamthorpe Road West at the north end and Bowbeer Road to the south. The detour route(s) will be along Sixth Line, Dundas Street East, Trafalgar Road and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Officials from the town are advising residents with questions to "please direct all inquiries to ServiceOakville, 905-845-6601 or via email at [email protected]."

More information about this project is available online directly from the town.