Question 5: How would you solve the affordable housing crisis in Oakville?

Oakville riding

Oriana Knox, Green Party:

Treat housing as a legally protected fundamental human right for all Canadians and permanent residents, possibly enshrining it in the Charter.

Appoint a Minister of Housing to strengthen the National Housing Strategy. Housing is a provincial jurisdiction, so there would have to be work with each province to oversee this strategy.

Tell the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) to go back to its old mandate of developing affordable, non-market and cooperative housing, moving from its current priority of getting more Canadians to buy houses. The GPC believes that individual home ownership in a country with some of the highest homeownership rates in the world should no longer be the preoccupation of a public service housing agency.

Currently, the CMHC cannot help Indigenous organizations get financing for housing. We want this legislation changed.

Increase the National Housing Co-investment Fund by $750 million for new builds and the Canada Housing Benefit by $750 million for rent assistance for 125,000 households.

Restore tax incentives for building purpose-built rental housing and provide tax credits for gifts of lands or of land and buildings to community land trusts to provide affordable housing. This includes removing the “deemed” GST whenever a developer with empty condo units places them on the market as rentals.

Jerome Adamo, NDP

Justin Trudeau’s housing crisis means that, since 2015, home the cost of homes went up over $300,000. $1.2 million is the Oakville average.

The NDP prioritizes the fight for affordable housing for every Canadian. Cracking down on big developers, money laundering and serial house flipping while increasing capital gains taxes ends the mechanisms that drive up house prices.

Providing first-time homebuyers with 30-year terms, tax rebates, and insurance gives people hope to own again. Waiving the GST kick starts the building of 1.7 million homes that families can afford, lifts them up and doesn't tear them down.

The struggle of a renter’s life gets easier with low-rent property protections, and housing need support of $5,000 a year puts families in their forever homes faster.

The proposal to build on federal land will be guided by the stewardship of Indigenous peoples to ensure treaty rights are respected.

Anita Anand, Liberal:

To support all Oakvillians in realizing their dream of owning a home, a re-elected Liberal government will:

Build and preserve 1.4 million homes by 2026 across Canada

Help first-time homebuyers save up to $30,000

Create a national Home Buyers’ Bill of Rights so that the process of buying a home is fair, open and transparent, and

Crackdown on predatory and speculative practices by banning bidding, establishing an anti-flipping tax and banning new foreign ownership of Canadian homes.

JD Meaney, People’s Party of Canada:

This is clearly a supply and demand problem. Fueling the demand consist of 2 main factors. With Trudeau’s level of planned immigration at 400K+ per year, he has given them the freedom to locate anywhere in Canada. Specifically, they favour the GTA and the Halton region. The People’s Party policy is to limit our immigration levels between 100K-150K per year, with a strong emphasis on skill-based immigration. The PPC would encourage immigrants to locate in regions that are less populated and more affordable than Oakville and Halton. The PPC will discourage foreign buyers who have no immediate plans of living in the homes that they purchase, which are simply used as an investment vehicle. This will lower the demand for affordable housing.

By lowering our immigration levels, this will lower the Bank of Canada’s target rate of inflation. The rate of inflation will fall from 2% down to 0%, which will cool down all sectors, including housing.

Kerry Colborne, Conservative:

Canada’s Recovery Plan will make homes more affordable - for owners and renters.

Build one million homes in the next three years.

Review the extensive real estate portfolio of the 37,000 buildings owned by the federal government – and release or adapt for reuse at least 15% for homes.

Build more homes near publicly-funded transit.

Provide more Canadians with a path to homeownership by making it easier for more families to get a mortgage.

Ban foreign investors from buying homes here if they are not planning to move to Canada.

Encourage foreign investment in affordable purpose-built rental housing for Canadians.

Partner with municipalities and the private sector to bring new rental units into the market.

Be a reliable partner in addressing the housing needs of Indigenous communities and implement a “For Indigenous, By Indigenous” housing strategy in the spirit of reconciliation.

ONB riding

Bruno Sousa, Green Party

Our party and I strongly believe that housing affordability and homelessness is a national emergency that will only get worse in coming years and should be declared so by the government. To do so, we will need to redefine what affordable housing is, and we will need to use a better, more updated formula so that we can account for the various situations across Canada. We also believe that we should immediately appoint the Federal Housing Advocate, as was established in the National Housing Strategy Act and has yet come to fruition. Further, we need to be able to give municipalities the ability to regulate themselves and have more control of their developments. Municipalities need the federal, provincial and regional governments to facilitate and provide tools to keep housing affordability in focus for all Canadians. This is critical and needs to be done on behalf of all future generations.

Lenaee Dupuis, NDP:

The government has allowed the affordable housing crisis to spiral out of control for years, and the pandemic has only made things worse. The NDP will tackle head-on this crisis to make housing more affordable for both renters and homeowners.

We’ll build at least 500,000 new units of quality, affordable and climate-friendly housing in the next ten years, with half-completed within five years. We’ll provide rental support for co-ops, waive the federal portion of the GST/HST on the construction of new affordable rental units, provide immediate relief to families struggling to afford rent, re-introduce 30-year mortgage terms on entry-level homes for first-time buyers, double the Home Buyer’s Tax Credit, and offer co-ownership mortgages.

The NDP will crack down on speculators, large-scale flippers, money launderers, tackle “renovictions,” and introduce a 20% Foreign Buyer’s tax. Houses are for people first, not for profit.

Pam Damoff, Liberal:

We will build, renovate, or protect 1.4 million homes and provide $1 billion in loans and grants to help develop rent-to-own projects, creating a pathway to homeownership for renters in five years or less. We will create a Home Buyers’ Bill of Rights to make the process of buying a home fairer, more open, and transparent, that includes criminalizing blind bidding, establishing a legal right to a home inspection, and banning new foreign ownership for two years. We will help Canadians under 40 save up to $40,000 toward their first home with the tax-free First Home Savings Account. We created the National Housing Strategy to remove 530,000 families from housing need and cut chronic homelessness by 50%. We tripled investments in homelessness prevention and reduction and launched the Rapid Housing Initiative, investing $2.5 billion to create at least 9,200 new units of affordable housing across Canada. Despite Conservative messaging, we will NOT tax the sale of your primary residence.