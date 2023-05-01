Family of pedestrian who was killed appeals to witnesses

× Expand Jay Pugazhenthi Sign posted by the man's family

On Saturday, Apr. 22, around 8 p.m. in the evening, an 89-year-old man was struck and killed by a car, in front of the plaza at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Marlborough Court.

A 44-year-old woman from Oakville, behind the wheel of her Honda Civic, was headed northbound on Trafalgar Road when her car struck the man, who was crossing the street using his walker.

Signs have been put up around the intersection by the man’s family. They read, “we are looking for eye witnesses to the fatal accident that occurred here at this intersection on Saturday, April 22 around 8:25 p.m.. Our 89-year-old father was killed and we need more evidence whether it’s small or large to piece together what happened. Even if it’s as simple as hearing something, to dash cams, to seeing if the light was red…ANYTHING, even the smallest detail, we would be eternally grateful. - With love, George’s family.”

Just before the incident, George bought lottery tickets at Rabba Fine Foods where he was a regular.

An employee of the store, the last person to see him alive, remembers him as a “good guy,” who would usually “come in to play the lottery with his daughter.” That night, however, he came in alone.

George would usually get his own separate till so he could take his time picking out the tickets he wanted.

The employee was saddened to learn that George had passed just minutes after speaking to him, stating, “he lived long enough that it’s sad to see him go that way.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Peter Lowery of the Halton Regional Police Service by dialling 905-825-4747 ext. 5142 or emailing peter.lowery@haltonpolice.ca

You can contact Halton Crime Stoppers either by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.