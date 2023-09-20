Pedestrian hit in southeast Oakville

× Expand OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

On Wednesday, September 20, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Halton Police responded to an accident at Maple Grove Drive and Cornwall Road by Maple Grove Plaza in Oakville, Ontario. Oakville Fire Department and Halton Paramedics were also called to the scene.

According to Halton Police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Due to the nature of the accident, drivers may want to find an alternate route.

As more information is shared, this post will be updated.

If you witnessed this accident or have dashcam footage, please get in touch with Halton Regional Police Service's 2 District at (905) 825-4777.

To provide an anonymous tip, call Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or make an online report at HaltonCrimeStoppers.ca.