Pedestrian struck and killed on Trafalgar Road

Trafalgar Rd and Marlborough Crt
Trafalgar Road, going northbound, has been closed off late tonight, Saturday, April 22, 2023, as Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) investigates the death of a pedestrian.
A 90-year-old man was struck and killed by a car near Rabba Fine Foods, near the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Marlborough Court.
HRPS officers are studying and photographing the vehicle which remained on scene.
***Oakville News will update this article as further details emerge***