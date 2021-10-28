Pedestrian struck by Bronte GO on Oct. 27

If you were wondering what happened yesterday evening to cause the GO Lakeshore West line to come to a standstill, here is what GO Transit announced:

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 5:50 p.m., GO Transit announced that a pedestrian had been struck by the Bronte GO Station in Oakville, Ontario.

The 22-year-old man crossed the tracks while walking nearby and wearing earbuds, meaning he couldn't hear the incoming train. He was nearly hit by the train going approximately 95 km/hr.

Halton Police say the man's backpack was torn off, but despite being taken to hospital and being treated for serious injuries, the man is expected to make a full recovery.

At 6:58 p.m., GO announced that the investigation was complete and that riders would likely see service delays and possibly some cancellations.

It was not until 9:38 p.m. that the service along the Lakeshore West Line was back on schedule.

Remember to always be vigilant around train, train tracks and at stations. Walking across train tracks is extremely dangerous. Police are also advising everyone to remove earbuds and headphones when near train tracks.