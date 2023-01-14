Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle

× Expand OpenStreetMap Dundas St W and Third Line

On Jan. 13, just before 7 p.m., at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Third Line, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Halton Regional Police Service's initial investigation suggested that the pedestrian - a woman in her 20s - "was crossing Dundas Street West on the east side of the intersection when she was struck by a westbound vehicle."

She was transported to the trauma centre at Hamilton General Hospital; she remains in a "serious but stable condition."

The driver, a 27-year-old man, remained on the scene.

If you have information about this incident and have not yet spoken to police, please contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext: 5065.