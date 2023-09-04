Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Viva Oakville Retirement Community

× Expand Openstreetmap 1 Sixteen Mile Drive

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle yesterday, during Labour Day weekend, on Sunday, Sep. 3, near Viva Oakville Retirement Community at 1 Sixteen Mile Drive.

The collision took place around 3:45 p.m. when the victim was walking.

When Halton police officers arrived on scene, they noticed that the pedestrian’s arm was bleeding. However, the injuries were deemed to be minor.

The pedestrian was then taken to a hospital.

The driver remained on scene, and has not been charged.