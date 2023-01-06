Pedestrians shot at with BB gun from passing vehicle

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a pedestrian was walking a dog near Dundas Street and Trafalgar Road when they were shot at by a BB gun. The projectiles were fired from inside a vehicle that was passing by.

Moments after that incident, a transit rider waiting for a bus was also shot by the same suspects.

No one was injured in both incidents.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) turned up on scene shortly after and tracked down the vehicle. The three suspects, two men and a boy, were arrested.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle exposed a Gel blaster handgun.

Consequently, a 20-year-old man from Kitchener, an 18-year-old man from Milton, and a 17-year-old boy from Kitchener were charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The oldest suspect of the trio, the 20-year-old, was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime after HRPS uncovered a stolen cheque book on his person.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.