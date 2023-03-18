Person and dog found dead in townhouse fire

× Expand Openstreetmap Sixth Line, near Upper Middle Road

Earlier this evening, Oakville Fire responded to a home on Sixth Line, near Upper Middle Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they observed smoke. The basement of the home, which was a townhouse, was on fire.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire in the basement, and eventually managed to do so.

Sadly, a person was found dead, along with a dog.

One other male resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. And, two pets were rescued without injury.

**This story will be updated if new details emerge**