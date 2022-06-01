Person floating found east of Bronte Outer Harbour Marina

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Halton Police monitor the area.

Oakville News N.M. Police tape cordons off the area where EMS administered CPR.

On Wednesday afternoon, June 1 at 2:40 PM, Halton and Oakville emergency services responded to a call that a body was floating roughly 5 feet off the east side of the Bronte Outer Harbour Marina at the base of East Street.

Witnesses who had a bird's eye view indicated that a person was pulled from the water at 3:00 PM. Once ashore, EMS performed CPR for roughly 20 minutes before the individual was taken away by ambulance.

Police at the scene did not provide additional information as to gender or age of the person, as they hope to notify the family prior to the information going public.

Once Oakville News learns more this post will be updated.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact Halton Regional Police Service at (905) 827-4777.