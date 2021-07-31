Person stabbed in College Park

Halton Regional Police Service announced on Twitter at 7:39 AM on Saturday, July 31, 2021, that officers were currently on scene in the area of McCraney Street in the community of College Park. They are investigating an early morning altercation in which one individual was stabbed.

One person was injured due to the incident and has been transported to the hospital. The police believe the injuries to be non-life-threatening.

The police statement is that the stabbing was a targeted incident, and there is no threat to public safety. Officers will continue to be in the area throughout the day investigating the incident.

They are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any relevant information to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2215 or ext. 2216.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.