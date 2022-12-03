Man robs Petro Canada gas station using written note

× Expand Halton Regional Police Service

A Petro Canada gas station, at 1550 North Service Rd W in Oakville, was robbed early Wednesday morning, on November 30, around 5:15am. A man walked into the station and passed a written note to the attendant; the note demanded cash.

Throughout the interaction, the robber kept his hands in his pockets, which led the attendant to presume that the man was concealing a weapon.

The attendant handed over cash; the robber took the money and ran.

A weapon wasn’t produced during the incident and the attendant wasn’t injured.

The robber was a white male with blue eyes, around 22-24 years of age, and 5’6” to 5’8” in height.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.