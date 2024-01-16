13-year-old suspect arrested after pharmacy robbery leads to Trafalgar Road collision

× Expand Ben Brown

An Oakville pharmacy robbery and car chase with police has led to the arrest of a teenage suspect and an on-road collision. Halton Police are currently investigating further.

The robbery took place yesterday evening, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at a pharmacy on Bronte Road & Westoak Trails Blvd., resulting in the arrest of a 13-year-old suspect after a police chase that led to a collision on Trafalgar Road. One female employee at the pharmacy was transported to the hospital.

A PharmaSense Pharmacy was robbed by several suspects who allegedly assaulted a female employee. A subsequent police pursuit took place that ended after the suspects crashed their vehicle on Trafalgar Road near Hays Blvd.

The suspects fled on foot but one 13-year-old boy was arrested close by and transported to the hospital.

Halton Police had a cruiser parked in front of the pharmacy for several hours after the incident.

Pharmacies have been the target of multiple robberies recently in Oakville. It's been so frequent, in fact, hat some are beginning to lock their doors and limit the number of customers inside.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the HRPS 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.