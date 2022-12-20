Halton Pharmacy robbed for narcotics

× Expand OpenStreetMaps Halton Pharmacy, in the area of Speers Rd and Fourth Line

At around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, two men robbed Halton Pharmacy on 1060 Speers Road.

After entering the store, the suspects stole narcotics and cash from an open safe behind the counter. Workers had unlocked the safe to serve medication.

An employee and an elderly man were shoved to the ground during the incident. It isn’t certain, at this time, whether or not they’ve been injured.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has relayed that the robbers were observed fleeing the parking lot in a white sedan.

Weapons weren’t used or alluded to in the robbery.

The two suspects were Black, slim, and in their 20s.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.