Pharmacy robbery sees bystanders ordered to the floor

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men walked into Bristol Medical Pharmacy, at 2315 Bristol Circle, and ordered shoppers to get down on the floor.

The suspects then helped themselves to narcotics and cash from a safe that was located in an “employees only” part of the store.

The exact amount of cash stolen remains undisclosed.

No one was injured and weapons weren’t seen or produced.

The suspects have been described as males between the ages of 17 and 25.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.