Pharmacy robberies on the rise

Pharmacy robberies have become all too common over the last few months.

Most follow the same pattern: the robbers walk in, sometimes indicate that they're concealing a weapon, steal narcotics and cash from the pharmacy's safe, and then flee.

The type of narcotic they prize is opioids.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), as part of their Crime Prevention campaign, is urging pharmacies to invest in a time delay safe.

When unlocked, time delay safes don't open immediately but, rather, after a certain amount of time. These types of locks, often used in banks, deter criminals who hope to make away with their loot quickly.

"Time delay safes are legislated in some parts of Canada, used by several pharmacies in Ontario," says HRPS' Media Relations Officer Steve Elms, and "has been proven to be quite effective."

Another investment pharmacies could make is setting up both interior and exterior CCTV cameras, as well as panic buttons, to aid in police response and investigations.

But, being vigilant could prevent a robbery from happening in the first place. Elms reveals that "it is not uncommon for the perpetrators to 'case' a location prior to committing a robbery;" case means scoping out a location for robbing it later. Pharmacy staff and customers are encouraged by the HRPS to be alert and notify police of any suspicious activity as soon as they can.

If you find yourself in a robbery situation, "cooperate and comply with any demands, and try to notify police with suspect/vehicle descriptions as soon as it is completely safe to do so."

As always, if you have information about a robbery, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.