Pharmacy robbers turn out to be minors

Pharmasave, 225 Speers Road

On Friday, Feb. 3, four male youths walked into Pharmasave Pharmacy at 225 Speers Road. One of them held a gun towards an employee and ordered the staff to open their safe.

The boys then went behind the counter to steal narcotics and cash.

Then, they got into a light-coloured SUV and fled.

The pharmacy employees, none of them injured, reported the robbery to Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS).

As officers made their way down, they spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to pull them over.

The suspects didn’t stop and tried to take off, but their vehicle came into contact with a police cruiser as they were evading capture.

All four occupants were taken into custody.

According to the HRPS, the suspects' vehicle had been reported stolen, the day before, in Peel.

A 17-year-old male from Brampton, a 14-year-old male from Toronto, and a 15-year-old male from Brampton are all facing charges of Robbery with a Firearm, Disguise with intent, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

The one who pointed the firearm, a 16-year-old male from Maple, is facing those same charges and a few more, which include Pointing a Firearm, Dangerous Operation, Flight from a Peace Officer.

All four suspects were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

HRPS have released an image of the pellet gun, which they believe was the one used in the robbery.

Seized gun

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.