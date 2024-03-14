Piano teacher arrested in Burlington on sexual assault charges

× Expand Halton Police

A 61-year-old piano teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual assault following an investigation by the Halton Regional Police.

Frank Dubicki, aged 61, from Hamilton, was arrested on March 11 following allegations of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The incidents are reported to have occurred at Long & McQuade in Burlington, where Dubicki was employed. The victim, a female youth, was receiving piano instruction at the studio.

Dubicki has been charged with the following offences:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Dubicki was previously associated with the Ontario Conservatory of Music in Woodbridge and The Music Stand school in Hamilton.

The accused is now in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.

To respect the privacy of the victim, police are not disclosing any further details about the investigation at this time.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information, or anyone who has been victimized by the accused to contact the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.