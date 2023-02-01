Lengthy vehicle chase through Oakville results in arrest

× Expand Samuele Erico Piccarini on Unsplash

After a town-wide car chase, Halton Police arrested a 28-year-old Toronto man after the early morning theft of a pickup truck from a residential driveway in Oakville.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., an Oakville resident who lived around Trafalgar Road and Lakeshore Road East in Old Oakville contacted Halton Regional Police. They reported watching their pickup truck being stolen from their home's driveway.

Officers initially located the stolen truck travelling westbound on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) into Burlington. They attempted to stop the driver. The driver did not stop but exited the QEW at Brant Street and then drove back eastbound onto the QEW.

HRPS officers located the stolen truck again at the intersection of Upper Middle Road and Third Line in Oakville when mechanical issues hampered the truck. At that time, police arrested the driver.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the suspect was responsible for another theft of a pickup truck in Oakville. This truck was taken in the neighbourhood of Grand Oak Trail and Westoak Trails Boulevard (also on Feb. 1, 2023.)

Police are still seeking additional suspects.

Halton Police charged 28-year-old Toir Bikzad of Toronto with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle (2 counts)

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Please note that an individual charged is innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.