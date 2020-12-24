Piers in Oakville Harbour temporarily closed due to weather

× Expand Oakville Harbour, Oakville News

The town of Oakville has temporarily closed three piers in Oakville due to winter weather conditions. Severe winter conditions, like those Oakville has experienced in the last 24 hours, are a common cause for pier closures in town.

Starting today, Thursday, December 24, 2020, these three piers are temporarily closed to the public:

East Pier at Oakville Harbour

West Pier at Oakville Harbour

West Pier at Bronte Harbour

"For everyone's safety, the east and west piers in Oakville Harbour and the west pier in Bronte Harbour are closed to the public," says the town. "Please respect these closures and stay off of our piers as they can become hazardous due to ice, high winds and waves."

Oakville has experienced heavy rain since late yesterday, and temperatures expected to fall this afternoon pose a high risk of freezing rain, especially in slippery areas around both the Oakville and Bronte waterfronts.

There is no word on how long the closures may be in place, though weather-related closures typically only last a few days.

The surrounding parks around both Harbours remain open, though social distancing is still encouraged if you are spending time outdoors. Oakville Harbour recently was awarded a heritage designation from the town.

More can be learned about the pier closures here directly from the town.