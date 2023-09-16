Pizza scammer caught with loaded gun

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

A 20-year-old man from Oakville and a 16-year-old girl from Toronto are facing numerous charges after trying to pull off a scam.

On the night of Wednesday, Sep. 13, around 10 p.m., an individual was approached by the two suspects outside Walmart, in Burlington, at 4515 Dundas Street.

The pair were in - what appeared to be - a Domino’s Pizza vehicle. The victim was asked if they wanted a pizza and agreed to buy one.

While paying, the suspects switched out the victim’s debit card for another one. They apparently kept the victim’s card along with the PIN.

The victim felt something was off, and notified Halton police (HRPS).

HRPS officers arrived on scene to find the vehicle still there. An investigation determined that the vehicle, a Honda Civic with a Domino’s Pizza sign on the roof, had been stolen from Toronto.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun.

The two suspects were then charged with a number of charges; some of which include: possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been altered, defaced, removed or tampered with; unauthorized possession of firearm in a motor vehicle; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and fraud under $5,000.

The man from Oakville was held in custody pending a bail hearing, but the girl was released; she is set to appear in court at a later date.