Plans for residential site on former hospital lands moves ahead

Town of Oakville

The town of Oakville has published an update to its Former Hospital Site Project, saying the sale of the future residential lands has been finalized.

A town of Oakville press release says, "Plans for the former hospital site took a big step forward this week when the sale of the future residential lands to Fernbrook Homes was recently finalized."

Fernbrook (the purchaser) will follow the Council-endorsed and "approved draft plan of subdivision" which allows for 19 single detached dwelling lots along MacDonald Road and Allan Street, 16 townhomes internal to the site and a new public street on the lands.

As part of the sale of the property, the developer will be committing to constructing all dwellings to "complement the existing mature residential neighbourhood and maintain the character of the community as intended in the town’s official plan," says the Town.

"We’re very excited about the possibilities this new community in beautiful, historic south east Oakville is going to offer homeowners," said Joe Salvatore, President and CEO, Fernbrook Homes, earlier this week.

"We are committed to offering homes that will complement and enhance the historic charm of this well-established neighbourhood."

Launched in 2016, the Former Hospital Site Project was about working with community partners to create a vibrant community centre and park, future residential area and seniors-oriented housing district.

The project also includes the "conservation" of the former Oakville Trafalgar High School as part of the seniors-oriented housing, as well as a passive park space (Wyndham Parkette) along Allan Street.

The former hospital lands were part of the South Central Public Lands Study which was a comprehensive land use study, completed in 2013, that evaluated options for five town-owned properties and included extensive community consultation.

Following "extensive public consultation", Council endorsed the overall site master plan for the Former Hospital Site on June 27, 2017.

Redevelopment of the former hospital lands has been rolled out in phases, with the building of the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre and Neighbourhood Park which opened in September 2020 as a first priority.

In August 2021, the town issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the sale of the future residential subdivision lands on the former hospital site which closed in October 2021. A public RFP opens the subdivision lands to the market to ensure the disposition process is open and transparent, and the purchase price obtained is at market value.

The RFP process also allows the town to "impose controls and conditions on the future development of the subdivision lands to ensure the development is completed in a timely fashion and consistent with its planning vision and approvals for the site."

More information can be found on the town's Former Hospital Site Project webpage.