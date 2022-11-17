Police appeal for witnesses in Oakville overnight shooting

× Expand Unsplash

The Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Oakville, early this morning on November 17, 2022.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. today, Thursday, Nov. 17, a group of male suspects (undetermined how many) approached the victim who was in his vehicle in an underground parking lot in the area of Bishops Gate and Pilgrims Way in Oakville. The suspects attempted to get into the vehicle before the victim was able to drive away.

Halton Regional Police Service

Police have made a map of the suspected area, pictured right:

As the victim fled the underground parking lot, several gunshots were fired towards the vehicle.

The victim was able to get to a place of safety and notify police. No physical injuries were sustained.

The suspects fled the area in awaiting vehicles (no vehicle descriptions were obtained). The suspects are described as males, wearing dark clothing and masks.

Investigators are asking that anyone who was in the area on November 17 at approximately 4:00 a.m. and witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

More information can be found online here on the Halton Regional Police website.