Police arrest alleged hate motivated offender in Oakville

On October 17, the Halton Regional Police arrested a man from Oakville who was connected to a series of anti-2SLGBTQI+ and anti-Semitic hate speech/symbols vandalized on buildings.

According to Halton police, Neil Jensen allegedly vandalized two Churches, a public library, a public school, and a local business. Investigators believe these incidents were motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate, and are investigating them as hate crimes.

Neil Jensen will be charged with:

Mischief Under $5000 (6 counts)

Uttering Death Threats

Fail to Comply with Release Order (8 counts)

Jensen was held in custody pending bail hearing.

Halton police stated that "hate has no place in our communities, and we encourage residents to report incidents they believe to be motivated by hate or bias to Halton Regional Police Service either through our non-emergency line (905-825-4777), or in an emergency, through 911.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.