Police arrest last of four dangerous Oakville break-in bandits

Halton Police have just arrested the last of four suspects accused of being linked to more than 30 residential break and enters across Halton, Peel, York, Caledon, and Hamilton.

Marcel Blackburn (38) of Hagersville was arrested in Oakville and has been charged with 68 Break-and-enter-related offences as well as one breach of probation charge.

Marcel Blackburn is suspected to have been linked to three other suspects who police believed were aware that they were wanted prior to their arrest but hadn't turned themselves in and instead continued their criminal activity.

Police suspect that while the four men were wanted, they were involved in residential break and enters that took place on Nov. 22 and 23 in Oakville, Mississauga and York.

Former international poker champion Jordan Saccucci (33), and Dumark Lindsay (41) both from Mississauga were arrested in Oakville on Dec. 5, while Paul Nkrumah (36) of Brampton was arrested in Smithville on Nov. 30.

Blackburn was the last to go, and was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

The Halton Police expressed gratitude to the public and media for "support in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can also contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.