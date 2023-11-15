Halton Police arrest six in human trafficking investigation 'Project Lonestar'

× Expand Halton Police

In a commendable effort to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable youth, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Human Trafficking Unit recently begun the second phase of Project Lonestar last week, from Nov. 6-8, 2023.

The initiative aims, according to HRPS, "to identify and apprehend individuals seeking sexual services from females under the age of 18."

The operation resulted in the arrest of six individuals who had arranged meetings for such services, despite being explicitly informed that the person in question was only 15 years old.

Project Lonestar is a continuation of the HRPS's initiative to "address the pervasive issue of human trafficking within Ontario communities." Police say the project, "uses covert investigative techniques to identify and apprehend those soliciting sexual services from minors."

The six accused individuals now face charges under the Criminal Code for "Communicating for the Purpose of Obtaining for Consideration the Sexual Services of a Person Under the Age of 18."

Inspector Dave Costantini of Regional Investigations and Emergency Services, who oversees the Service's initiatives in relation to Human Trafficking, emphasized the severity of this crime.

"Human Trafficking is hidden beneath the surface but exists in communities all over Ontario," said Costantini. "It is an alarming and reprehensible crime."

Costantini pointed out that traffickers are targeting victims as young as 13 years old, subjecting them to unimaginable conditions, manipulation, exploitation, and violence.

Project Lonestar is the second consecutive year the HRPS has targeted individuals willing to obtain sexual services from minors, following the success of Project Embark in 2022. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the HRPS is withholding the names of the accused at this time.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or if you suspect someone is being trafficked, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) urges you to call 9-1-1 or the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010. Additional information and resources can be found on the HRPS website, here.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.