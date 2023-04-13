Police arrest suspect after locating stolen F-150 from Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Police arrested and laid multiple charges after locating the suspected thief of a pickup truck stolen from a residence in Oakville.

On April 11, at approximately 8:30 a.m., police were contacted after a victim discovered their Ford F-150 pickup missing from their driveway. Using the vehicle's GPS device, police located the vacant truck parked in a commercial lot in Etobicoke.

While the truck was under surveillance, the suspect returned to the vehicle and entered via the driver's side. Officers attempted to make the arrest; however, the suspect ignored their commands and started to drive.

The suspect drove the truck into police vehicles, striking four officers. The vehicle was eventually stopped through the police's use of tire deflation devices. Officers took the suspect into custody.

No injuries were sustained to officers or the suspect.

During the arrest, police located two knives on the suspect.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ryan Nesbitt of Etobicoke, was charged with the following:

possession of stolen property obtained by crime

assault with a weapon (4 counts)

possession of prohibited or restricted weapon (2 counts)

possession of prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order (4 counts)

escape lawful custody

flight from police officer

dangerous operation

operation while prohibited (2 counts)

fail to stop after accident

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.