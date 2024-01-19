HRPS charge ten distracted Oakville drivers in one day

× Expand Unsplash

Distracted driving remains a growing concern locally, with more drivers now more than ever diverting their attention away from the road - especially with phones. Even if it's just for a moment, it's one moment too long.

In a targeted initiative, Oakville District Response Officers took action yesterday, Jan. 18, 2024, to address the critical issue of distracted driving. Ten drivers were stopped and charged for using a cell phone while operating a vehicle.

Fines for distracted driving start at $615, including three demerit points and a 3-day suspension. For repeat offenders, it can be up to $3,000, and six demerit points with a 30-day suspension.

Among the offenders, one driver was caught typing on their cell phone while driving at a speed of 60 km/h, with children in the vehicle. This kind of behaviour highlights the severity of the issue.

According to the Halton Region's distracted driving page, drivers are prohibited, including when stopped in traffic or at a red light, from the following:

Using a phone or other hand-held wireless communication device to text or call – you can only touch a device to call 911 in an emergency

Using a hand-held electronic entertainment device, such as a tablet or portable gaming console

Viewing display screens unrelated to driving, such as watching a video

Programming a GPS device, except by voice commands

"Other actions such as adjusting music, grooming, eating or drinking or even reaching for something are not part of Ontario’s distracted driving law. However, doing any of these activities can still result in you being charged with careless or dangerous driving," according to regional staff.

"Any activity that interferes with your ability to focus on the road should be considered a distraction. The law permits the use of a hands-free wireless communication device that is firmly attached to the vehicle and controlled by voice only. You are allowed to use the device with Bluetooth, an earpiece or headset."