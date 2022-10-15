Naked man who led police on a foot chase through an Oakville intersection likely to face charges

× Expand Twitter Naked man evading an HRPS officer

Halton Regional Police Services (HRPS) will most likely lay charges on a man who fled an Oakville residence fully naked in an attempt to evade officers. A clip of the man running naked through the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Iroquois Shore Road was widely shared on Twitter.

Constable Ryan Anderson of HRPS shared that officers received reports of an assault and stabbing around 8am on Wednesday morning. Officers were able to identify a male suspect, but were then led on a foot chase as the suspect tried to evade capture fully naked.

The suspect was eventually tackled by an officer and taken into custody. An investigation into the matter is still ongoing but HRPS "anticipate laying charges."

The victim was treated by EMS and injuries sustained were not serious.

Although the suspect was fully naked, HRPS "had no involvement in the removal of his clothes."