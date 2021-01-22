Police chief off the hook for Florida trip

The Halton Police Board has “full and unequivocal confidence” in police chief Stephen Tanner, despite his personal trip to Florida last month.

After a two-hour meeting, the board approved a motion expressing its “disappointment” with Tanner “for his decision to ask for permission and for travelling to the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, notwithstanding his property-related issues in Florida.”

A similar slap on the wrist was extended to Oakville Mayor Rob Burton, who resigned his position as chair of the police board on January 11, 2021, after admitting he approved Tanner’s trip south.

The board’s motion expresses “disappointment” in Burton “for granting permission to Chief Tanner to travel to the United States.”

It adds that Burton approved the trip without seeking the board’s authority or informing other members.

HRPS Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner

According to the board, Tanner told Burton that he needed to travel to Florida to sell a damaged house that he and his common-law partner owned and were losing money on.

He booked five weeks of vacation for the trip and subsequent quarantine time and left the country on December 26, 2020.

In its motion, the board notes there are no air travel restrictions to the United States. It adds that the federal government has advised against non-essential travel but put the obligation on individuals to decide what is non-essential.

“Chief Tanner violated no laws, orders, policies or contractual obligations that would constitute grounds for termination nor a penalty under his contract, the Police Services Act or any other relevant statute,” says the approved board motion.

The board also accepted the Tanner’s apology for his “error in judgement” and committed to “reviewing its policies related to vacations, leave, continuity of leadership and the pandemic, especially international travel guidelines.”

Today’s brief meeting was the third held by the board to discuss the chief’s travel.

Minutes of the meetings held on Jan. 15 and 16 reveal little of substance around the board’s discussion, but do note that Tanner, lawyer Ian Johnstone and police union president Clayton Gillis all addressed the then six-member board.

With Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr filling the vacancy left by Burton’s resignation, the board started today’s meeting by electing a 2021 chair and vice chair.

Oakville councillor Jeff Knoll, who has sat on the board for nine years, was acclaimed as chair.

The board’s three provincially appointed members supported Curt Allen, a former RCMP deputy commissioner, for vice chair.

However, Halton politicians Knoll, Carr and Clark Somerville outvoted them to place Ingrid Hann in the vice chair position. Hann is regional council’s civilian appointee to the board.

Upon election to the board, Knoll thanked Burton for his contributions to Halton’s police service.

“I think it is important to establish that one error in judgement does not leave a legacy, in my opinion,” he said.

Following the meeting, Knoll said Burton did the right thing resigning his position, but was a "great chair" from a performance perspective.

"He made a mistake, which brought us to this point. It’s taken a lot of time to adjudicate. It has taxed the nerves of the community, of a service, of a valued employee of the service, in the chief, and he has taken responsibility for it. I admire him for it.”