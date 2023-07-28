Crash involving Halton police cruiser sends officer to hospital

× Expand Openstreetmap Trafalgar Rd and Leighland Ave

A Halton police (HRPS) cruiser was involved in a collision with another vehicle, late Wednesday night, around 10 p.m.. The incident took place at Trafalgar Road and Leighland Avenue.

The officer behind the wheel of the cruiser was transporting a prisoner, at the time. Both sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital. They have since been released.

There is no word on what happened to the other driver.

Charges haven’t been but the collision is still being investigated, according to the HRPS.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

