Police Day returns for the first time post-pandemic

Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) Police Day returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, today at HRPS’ headquarters on Saturday, May 13.

The event was a free celebration of policing and offered residents and visitors a “unique opportunity to learn first-hand about law enforcement through a series of interactive displays and demonstrations."

The opening ceremony began around noon and featured presentations by the Honour Guard, Pipes & Drums, followed by remarks from HRPS Chief Stephen Tanner and Councillor Jeff Knoll, among others.

Several different units of the HRPS, with some of their respective members, were presented - Tactical Rescue Unit, Marine Rescue Unit, K9, Forensic Identification Unit, and Collision Reconstruction Unit.

There were also several booths on emergency services, Crime Stoppers, Auxiliary Officers, Paramedics, St. John’s Ambulance, and volunteer and recruitment opportunities.

Live music performances punctuated the day for visitors, and there was a BBQ catered by Troy’s Dinner.