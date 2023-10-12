Police investigating fight between Halton firefighter and paramedics

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

Halton Police have laid charges against a member of the Oakville Fire Department after an on-duty altercation took place involving Halton EMS staff.

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, Halton EMS staff responded to a call at an Oakville hotel room early in the morning. EMS staff then requested assistance from the Oakville Fire Department.

Eventually, an altercation between a member of the Oakville Fire Department and two Halton EMS staff took place. HRPS was then contacted and conducted an investigation.

Brett Eyers (52) was arrested on October 10, and charged with two counts of assault. The accused was released from custody pending a court date in Milton.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.