Police share dramatic helicopter chase of youth gang on the way to committing robbery

The group behind an attempted robbery of an Oakville jewelry store were finally apprehended all the way in Whitby by York Regional Police (YRP), on Jan. 20.

It began in Richmond Hill where officers were called to the scene of an attempted robbery and observed two suspects try to enter a store by holding the owner at gunpoint as they were opening their business.

Luckily, the victim fled; and so did the two suspects, in a dark-coloured Mazda.

YRP’s helicopter later spotted the Mazda along the 407 and kept an eye on it as it headed towards Durham.

Officers, along with undercover, emergency and K9 units, eventually caught up to the group as they robbed a bank in Whitby.

The suspects tried to run away, but officers gave chase and were able to arrest them.

Dramatic footage of the chase has now been made public by YRP.

The license plates on the Mazda were stolen and investigators believe the same group of suspects were behind the attempted robbery of Knar Jewelry in Oakville two days before on Jan. 18, as well as a number of pharmacies, and an electrical supply store in Vaughan.

Two members of the gang of four are just 15 and 16-years-old.

A 21-year-old man with no fixed address, a 20-year-old man from Stoney Creek, a 16-year-old boy from Brampton, and a 15-year-old from Toronto are facing a whopping 46 charges.

Witnesses of any of these incidents, or those with dashcam footage, are asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.