Police increase surveillance around schools

Halton police’s (HRPS) 16th annual Project Safe Start campaign kicks off soon, as students return to the classroom. Residents are being reminded to practice the ABCs of road safety - “Always Be Cautious.”

There is a surge in road users during the back-to-school week, so there will be increased police presence. Residents can expect traffic enforcement around schools and nearby community safety zones in Oakville.

“As kids settle into their classrooms and become more comfortable, our officers do not,” says Chief of Police Stephen Tanner. “Road safety is a year-round priority and we will continue educating the public and enforcing the law every day to ensure our community is a safe place to live, work, play and learn.”

Reactions from schools in our town are mostly positive, although one elementary school principal, who opted to stay anonymous, wishes for higher police presence all year round.

“It’s good that it goes on at least for the first week of school, but there’s always bad driving all year round. Angry parents in the kiss-and-ride lane - have you seen that? Happens every week.”

REMEMBER:

Drop the distractions. Multi-tasking such as eating and adjusting the radio while driving takes your mind off the road, and handling a cell phone while operating a vehicle is an offence whether it's stationary or in motion.

Control your speed. Speed limits are not a recommendation; they're law. Be aware of speed changes in community safety zones, refrain from tailgating, and comply with road signs.

Drive sober. Driving while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol inhibits your ability to react behind the wheel and can result in serious injury or death to you, your loved ones, other road users, and pedestrians.

To report road safety concerns to HRPS, click here. In an emergency, dial 911.