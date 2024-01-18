Police investigating armed home invasion in Oakville

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Halton Police are investigating after three males broke into a home in the area of Third Line and Westoak Trails Boulevard in Oakville. Police say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Yesterday, Jan. 17, at approximately 1:40 a.m., three male suspects forced their way through a locked door at a home on Grouse Lane.

Police say the suspects were confronted by a resident of the home, but the perpetrators were not scared off.

According to Halton Police, "The suspects made demands for valuables and forced their way into the primary bedroom of the house. After obtaining some items, including cash, the suspects fled the scene in a dark coloured SUV."

The residents did not suffer physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The three suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing and disguises.

Investigators are reaching out to the public for any dash cam footage near the intersection of Third Line and Westoak Trails Boulevard between 1:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 17.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.