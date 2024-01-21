Halton Police investigating sudden death of 20-year-old female at Sunningdale Public School

× Expand Ben Brown

A 20-year-old woman was found in "medical distress" yesterday (Jan. 20) outside of Sunningdale Public School in Oakville. The woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

According to Halton Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, at around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, a 20-year-old female was found outside of Sunningdale Public School on Oxford Avenue in Oakville. Police say, "the 20-year-old female victim was found in medical distress," and "was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased."

Detectives are conducting an investigation as to how the woman ended up outside the school and are looking through all known sources of video footage in the area of Oxford Avenue and Miller Road.

Police are currently not releasing the name of the victim out of respect to her and her family.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this event or may have seen any individuals outside of Sunningdale Public School between the hours of 1:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 to contact investigators via the HRPS non-emergency line at 905 825 4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.